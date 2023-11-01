Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.