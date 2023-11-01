Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

