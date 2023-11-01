Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ACA opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

