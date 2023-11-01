Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $84.90 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

