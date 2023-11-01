argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $531.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. UBS Group downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of ARGX opened at $469.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.81. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

