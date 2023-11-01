Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

