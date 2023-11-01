Ascent Industries (ACNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACNT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the first quarter valued at about $4,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

