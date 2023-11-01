Ascent Industries (ACNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascent Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ACNT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Industries
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.