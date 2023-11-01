Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $251.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

