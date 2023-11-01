AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,138,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,934,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

