Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

