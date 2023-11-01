Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.