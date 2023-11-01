Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.