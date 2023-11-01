ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.