ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ATIF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
ATIF Company Profile
