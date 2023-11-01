Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $339,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

