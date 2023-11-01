Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

