Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

