ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122.74 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $122.74 million and $1.97 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,605,005 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,604,886.47 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.47090323 USD and is up 11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,635,239.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

