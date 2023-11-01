Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,250 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NEE opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

