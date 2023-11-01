Atria Investments Inc Acquires 8,031 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:V opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
