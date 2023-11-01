Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

