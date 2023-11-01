Atria Investments Inc Buys 667 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

