Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

