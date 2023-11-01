Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,865 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 6.76% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

