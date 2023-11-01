Atria Investments Inc Has $12.12 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.