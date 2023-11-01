Atria Investments Inc Has $9.72 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

IBM opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

