Atria Investments Inc Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.