Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 86.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.