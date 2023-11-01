Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.