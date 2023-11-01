Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 135,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $362.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

