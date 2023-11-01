Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,065 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,187,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,939,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 254,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.