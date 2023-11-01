Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,342 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

