Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,505 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

