Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,219 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $598.81 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $437.12 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

