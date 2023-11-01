Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,573,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
