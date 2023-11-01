Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,573,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.