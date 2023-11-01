Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

