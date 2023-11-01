Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

