Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

