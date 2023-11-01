Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

