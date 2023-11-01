Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

