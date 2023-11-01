Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

