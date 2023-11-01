Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 124.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 666,374 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

EW opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.