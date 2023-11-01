Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

