Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $384.72 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

