Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,445 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

