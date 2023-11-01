Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1,675.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,119 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,521,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,224,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

