Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,638 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

