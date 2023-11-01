Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

