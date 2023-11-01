Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,709 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 244,427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

