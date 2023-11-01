ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00. ATS has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in ATS during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

