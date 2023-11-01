AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.49% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AudioEye

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AudioEye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AudioEye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Moradi bought 29,947 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $167,403.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,681.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,947 shares of company stock valued at $524,704. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.