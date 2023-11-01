authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:AUID opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. authID has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of authID by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
